RUTO has started harassing us and we are no longer welcome in his government – CS MOSES KURIA incites Kikuyus as rebellion in Mt. Kenya boils





Friday, May 24, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has inadvertently moved to incite Kikuyus against the government of President William Ruto.

This is after he claimed that Ruto’s government has started harassing Kikuyus who overwhelmingly voted for him in the last General Election.

Taking on his X account, Kuria stated that by demolishing Gikomba market, Ruto is systematically targeting Kikuyus and their businesses.

This follows an eviction notice issued to all Gikomba traders by the County Government of Nairobi yesterday.

In the notice, the Johnson Sakaja-led government claimed that 70% of Gikomba stalls are on riparian land and should be demolished beginning today.

At the same time, Kuria blasted Ruto for alienating his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua in government over his one-man, one-shilling campaign; a move that has caused serious storms in Mt. Kenya

“This government has started harassing Kikuyus.

"They started with Rigathi now I hear tomorrow they want to demolish Gikomba Market, the main source of income for Kikuyus in Nairobi!

"It's crystal clear Kikuyus are no longer wanted in this government; we were just used as voting robots!” Kuria stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST