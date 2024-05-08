Please issue a travel ban on CS MITHIKA LINTURI and his family – BUMULA MP begs USA and European Union





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka has pleaded with the United States and the European Union to issue a travel ban to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi over the fake fertilizer scandal.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Wamboka, who is the mover of the motion to impeach Linturi, said it is high time the United States of America (USA) and the European countries disassociated themselves from Linturi, as MPs have already made a decision that they do not have confidence in him.

He said: “We will be appealing to the donor partners such as the US and the EU to disassociate themselves with Linturi and henceforth cease dealing with him.

"Mithika Linturi should become persona non grata on grounds of having been impeached by 149 members.”

He added: “If Mithika was a gentleman he should have by now resigned because almost 80 percent of the MPs declared they have no confidence in him.”

Parliament has formed a 14-member special committee that will look into Wamboka’s impeachment motion against Linturi and recommend whether he will be sent home or not.

The Kenyan DAILY POST