Rwanda’s President PAUL KAGAME sends condolences to Kenyans after deadly floods.





Thursday, May 2, 2024- Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has sent condolences to President William Ruto and Kenyans following the devastating effects of the ongoing mass flooding in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media on Thursday, Kagame expressed solidarity with Kenya during this challenging time.

He conveyed his sympathies for the families who have been displaced and for the lives lost as a result of the floods.

"My sincere condolences to you my brother, President@WilliamsRuto and the people of Kenya, for the families displaced and the lives lost in the ongoing mass flooding in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

"Rwanda stands in solidarity with you and the country in this difficult time," Kagame wrote on X.

President Kagame's message of support comes as a gesture of solidarity between the two East African nations.

The flooding, which has affected various regions in Kenya, including the capital city Nairobi, has caused significant disruption and damage to infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods. Thousands of families have been forced to evacuate their homes, seeking refuge in temporary shelters.

Updating the nation on flood-related casualties on Wednesday, Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura revealed a sobering increase in fatalities, with 10 more lives lost in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 179.

Additionally, 20 individuals are reported missing, while 125 people have been injured and are receiving medical attention.

The Kenyan DAILY POST