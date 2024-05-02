KITHURE KINDIKI ranked as the best-performing CS – Scores a B of 68 points







- An opinion poll conducted by TIFA has ranked Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, as the best-performing cabinet Secretary in President Willliam Ruto's cabinet.

According to TIFA, the CS topped with 68 percent, an equivalent of B plain, in the polls conducted between April 27 and April 29, 2024.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was ranked as second best-performing with 59 percent, an equivalent of a C+.

Mudavadi tied with Youth, Sports, and Arts CS Ababu Namwamba.

The two were trailed by ICT and Digital Economy CS Eliud Owalo who scored 51 percent, an equivalent of a C plain.

According to TIFA, Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi was ranked as the worst-performing CS with 25 percent which translates to a mean grade of E.

Linturi was trailed by Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation CS Zachari Njeru, who scored 27 percent, an equivalent of D-.

Other CSs included Investment, Trade and Industry CS Rebecca Miano, who was ranked third worst with 27 percent (D-), Labour and Social Protection CS Florence Bore who was ranked fourth worst with 31 percent (D-), and Energy and Petroleum CS Davis Chirchir who was ranked fifth wort with 33 percent (D-).

The Kenyan DAILY POST