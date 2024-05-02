KITHURE KINDIKI ranked as the best-performing CS – Scores a B of 68 points

According to TIFA, the CS topped
with 68 percent, an equivalent of B plain, in the polls conducted between April
27 and April 29, 2024.
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia
Mudavadi was ranked as second best-performing with 59 percent, an equivalent of
a C+.
Mudavadi tied with Youth, Sports, and Arts CS Ababu Namwamba.
The two were trailed by ICT and
Digital Economy CS Eliud Owalo who scored 51 percent, an equivalent of a C
plain.
According to TIFA, Agriculture
CS Mithika Linturi was ranked as the worst-performing CS with 25 percent which
translates to a mean grade of E.
Linturi was trailed by Water,
Sanitation, and Irrigation CS Zachari Njeru, who scored 27 percent, an equivalent
of D-.
Other CSs included Investment,
Trade and Industry CS Rebecca Miano, who was ranked third worst with 27 percent
(D-), Labour and Social Protection CS Florence Bore who was ranked fourth worst
with 31 percent (D-), and Energy and Petroleum CS Davis Chirchir who was ranked
fifth wort with 33 percent (D-).
The Kenyan DAILY POST
