RAILA roped in SHARON OTIENO’s murder as police reveal where OBADO was when she was being butchered – Look!

This is after they insisted that Obado was not at the scene
of Sharon Otieno's murder.
Appearing before Justice Cecilia Githua, investigations
officer Nicholas Ole Sena said his investigations did not show Obado took part
in the kidnapping of Sharon and journalist Barrack Oduor.
Ole Sena explained to the court that they lacked evidence to
substantiate claims that Obado was present during Sharon's murder.
"The investigation was that the deceased was abducted
and then killed, we don't have any knowledge or evidence that he participated
in the killing of Sharon," he said.
Obado's legal team, led by seasoned lawyers Kioko Kilukumi
and Rodgers Sagana, further questioned if their client gave the green light to
hold the meeting that ended with Sharon's death.
The investigating officer told the court that his probe did
not unearth any evidence that Obado knew about the meeting.
In his testimony, he revealed that Obado was in Azimio
Leader Raila Odinga's home when the crime was committed.
Ole Sena said the opposition chief and Obado were reportedly
in a meeting.
"I confirm that he was in Raila Odinga's place from 5pm
to about 9pm," he said.
