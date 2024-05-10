RAILA roped in SHARON OTIENO’s murder as police reveal where OBADO was when she was being butchered – Look!





Friday, May 10, 2024 - The police have vehemently defended former Migori Governor Okoth Obado in the cold-blooded murder of university student Sharon Otieno.

This is after they insisted that Obado was not at the scene of Sharon Otieno's murder.

Appearing before Justice Cecilia Githua, investigations officer Nicholas Ole Sena said his investigations did not show Obado took part in the kidnapping of Sharon and journalist Barrack Oduor.

Ole Sena explained to the court that they lacked evidence to substantiate claims that Obado was present during Sharon's murder.

"The investigation was that the deceased was abducted and then killed, we don't have any knowledge or evidence that he participated in the killing of Sharon," he said.

Obado's legal team, led by seasoned lawyers Kioko Kilukumi and Rodgers Sagana, further questioned if their client gave the green light to hold the meeting that ended with Sharon's death.

The investigating officer told the court that his probe did not unearth any evidence that Obado knew about the meeting.

In his testimony, he revealed that Obado was in Azimio Leader Raila Odinga's home when the crime was committed.

Ole Sena said the opposition chief and Obado were reportedly in a meeting.

"I confirm that he was in Raila Odinga's place from 5pm to about 9pm," he said.

