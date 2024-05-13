RUTO’s spanner boy, OSCAR SUDI, spotted wearing a wrist watch worth Ksh 9.9 Million - These Kalenjin politicians are living large (PHOTOs).









- Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, is among the prominent Kalenjn politicians swimming in money.

Christened Engineer Sudi, the seasoned politician has been splashing money in churches and harambees, besides rocking expensive designer watches and clothes.

He was recently pictured at a function rocking an expensive wristwatch worth Ksh 9.9 Million.

The Ulysse Nardin Freak Phantom gold-coated watch has a strap made of crocodile leather.

The case is made of Rose gold.

Sudi has been minting billions of shillings after he was contracted to collect garbage in Nairobi County.

