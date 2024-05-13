KALONZO warns of return of MAANDAMANO if Finance Bill 2024 is passed - RUTO is not thinking about poor Kenyans





Monday, May 13, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has warned of the resumption of demonstrations if Parliament passes the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Finance Bill 2024, prepared by the Treasury, proposes a raft of taxes including, boda boda tax, bread tax, and mpesa transaction tax among other taxes that will affect poor Kenyans.

Speaking at a church service at the Vision Centre in Embakasi East on Sunday, Musyoka, flanked by Co-principal Martha Karua, lamented that the proposed taxes were too high, especially for poor households.

He further picked an issue with introducing taxes on basic items such as foodstuffs, arguing that it was unnecessarily punitive.

He, therefore, urged Parliament to amend the bill failure to which the opposition will join other Kenyans in staging protests countrywide.

"Besides boda boda's tax going up, even bread tax has gone up. Now imagine, if you deny a Kenyan child bread, what you are doing?" he stated.

"They are even saying that civil servants will be signing a contract. We are not mad people, we just love our country and want people to live in peace."

The Kenyan DAILY POST