Inside late-night frantic efforts to save embattled CS LINTURI from impeachment over fake fertilizer scandal – Look!

Monday, May 13, 2024 - Eleven members drawn from the National Assembly were yesterday night holed up in a hotel to deliberate the fate of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, with reports indicating that the CS would be spared from impeachment over the fake fertilizer scandal.
The MPs, led by Naomi Waqo from
Marsabit County, had secluded themselves from Friday to decide if to
uphold the impeachment motion against the CS.
CS Linturi is being accused of
overseeing the distribution of substandard fertilizer through National Cereals
and Produce Board (NCPB) stores.
This is in relation to his
position as the Minister of Agriculture given the responsibility to oversee the
implementation of President William Ruto’s subsidized fertilizer program.
The 11-member committee is
expected to present their findings to the National Assembly during a special
sitting later today.
Linturi had defended the impeachment
motion brought against him remarking that it was persecution from his
adversaries.
He blamed his political
opponents as well as a former lover Marianne Kitany whom he had intimidate
relations with before a bitter fallout.
Linturi became the first Cabinet
Secretary since the promulgation of the Kenyan Constitution 2010 to face a
National Assembly Committee over an impeachment motion.
