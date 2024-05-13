Inside late-night frantic efforts to save embattled CS LINTURI from impeachment over fake fertilizer scandal – Look!





Monday, May 13, 2024 - Eleven members drawn from the National Assembly were yesterday night holed up in a hotel to deliberate the fate of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, with reports indicating that the CS would be spared from impeachment over the fake fertilizer scandal.

The MPs, led by Naomi Waqo from Marsabit County, had secluded themselves from Friday to decide if to uphold the impeachment motion against the CS.

CS Linturi is being accused of overseeing the distribution of substandard fertilizer through National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores.

This is in relation to his position as the Minister of Agriculture given the responsibility to oversee the implementation of President William Ruto’s subsidized fertilizer program.

The 11-member committee is expected to present their findings to the National Assembly during a special sitting later today.

Linturi had defended the impeachment motion brought against him remarking that it was persecution from his adversaries.

He blamed his political opponents as well as a former lover Marianne Kitany whom he had intimidate relations with before a bitter fallout.

Linturi became the first Cabinet Secretary since the promulgation of the Kenyan Constitution 2010 to face a National Assembly Committee over an impeachment motion.

