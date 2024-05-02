RUTO’s Govt now looking for any excuses to fire workers after failing to tame doctors’ strike as SUSAN NAKHUMICHA suspends salaries for 250 employees

Friday, May 3, 2024 – It appears the government of President William Ruto is just looking for any slight provocation to fire employees.
This is after the Ministry of
Health suspended the salaries of about 250 employees on grounds of failing to
declare their wealth.
While addressing a delegation at
Afya House, Health PS Harry Kimtai announced that the Susan Nakhumicha-led
Ministry had begun a comprehensive headcount of all workers within the
ministry.
The PS noted the move was
aimed at realigning its staff with the recently approved structure by the
Public Service Commission (PSC).
According to PS Kimtai, there
was a need to align staff assignments with the newly established framework,
highlighting the importance of technical officers for departmental
operations.
Kimtai stated that the exercise
was mainly for record updating, placing individuals according to their
specialities, and aligning heads of divisions and directorates.
"The headcount aims to
ensure payroll accuracy and eliminate discrepancies through certificate
verifications, updating records, and streamlining divisions and directorates
accordingly," the Health PS stated.
"This reflects the
Ministry's commitment to organizational efficiency and accountability," he
added.
The PS also noted the scrutiny
would involve county health workers and directed the striking medical officers
to report back to work and submit the necessary paperwork.
According to the PS,
non-compliance by the striking county medical officers would lead to s stiffer
disciplinary action by the ministry.
The Ministry of Health urged all
staff to submit paperwork by May 7 to avoid salary disruptions and potential
disciplinary measures.
The move comes days after
doctors vowed to continue with their protests until the government heeds their
demands.
