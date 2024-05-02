RUTO may never see heaven as MUKHISA KITUYI now begs religious leaders to pray for him – Look!

Friday, May 3, 2024 – Former Kanduyi MP Mukhisa Kituyi has hit out at President William Ruto for rubbishing the demands by the striking doctors on reinstating the KSh 206,000 monthly stipend for intern doctors.
Speaking during the requiem mass
of journalist Michael Oyier in Nairobi, Kituyi said it was sad that those who
are against the doctors' demands have lower academic qualifications.
He further asked religious
leaders to pray for the president and his team to soften their stance on the
doctors' demands.
"I beseech religious
leaders to pray to those who have the hearts of stone, that they listen and
show empathy with young doctors who have legitimate concerns and are being
rubbished by people with much worse education than those doctors," Kituyi
said.
During his speech on Labour Day
Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Ruto said the government has met 17
out of 19 demands by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists
Union (KMPDU).
"Out of the 19 issues, the government has agreed to 17; two remain pending because it's not feasible due to lack of funds.
"We're asking our doctors to return to work, and we'll address
the remaining issues. We'll strengthen the economy, and everyone will get their
fair share," Ruto said.
Ruto pleaded with the doctors to
go back to work as the remaining demands would be addressed by the government.
However, doctors have vowed to
press on with the strike even if costs them their jobs until Ruto’s government
implements the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).
