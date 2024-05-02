RUTO may never see heaven as MUKHISA KITUYI now begs religious leaders to pray for him – Look!





Friday, May 3, 2024 – Former Kanduyi MP Mukhisa Kituyi has hit out at President William Ruto for rubbishing the demands by the striking doctors on reinstating the KSh 206,000 monthly stipend for intern doctors.

Speaking during the requiem mass of journalist Michael Oyier in Nairobi, Kituyi said it was sad that those who are against the doctors' demands have lower academic qualifications.

He further asked religious leaders to pray for the president and his team to soften their stance on the doctors' demands.

"I beseech religious leaders to pray to those who have the hearts of stone, that they listen and show empathy with young doctors who have legitimate concerns and are being rubbished by people with much worse education than those doctors," Kituyi said.

During his speech on Labour Day Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Ruto said the government has met 17 out of 19 demands by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

"Out of the 19 issues, the government has agreed to 17; two remain pending because it's not feasible due to lack of funds.

"We're asking our doctors to return to work, and we'll address the remaining issues. We'll strengthen the economy, and everyone will get their fair share," Ruto said.

Ruto pleaded with the doctors to go back to work as the remaining demands would be addressed by the government.

However, doctors have vowed to press on with the strike even if costs them their jobs until Ruto’s government implements the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

