Netizens call for the arrest of a young man captured recording a selfie video dancing in a flooded river that broke its banks - Alikua anacheza na kifo (WATCH).





Friday, May 3, 2024 - A young man who claims to be a content creator is trending after he posted a video putting his life at risk by dancing in a flooded river.

He stood on top of a cliff and danced as flood water swirled, following heavy rain that caused the river to break its banks.

The video has caused an uproar on social media, with many people calling for his arrest.

“This is wrong in the name of content creation,’’ an X user wrote.

‘’ Huyu ashikwe with attempted suicide,’’ wrote another user.

Watch the trending video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.