RUTO splits US right in the middle over his cancelled address to the joint US Congress as leaders go for each other’s jugular – Look!





Sunday, May 12, 2024 – President William Ruto’s address to the US Joint Congress, which has now been cancelled, is causing ripples and has divided America into two.

This is after US Congressman Richard Neal of Massachusetts blasted the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson for failing to recognize the importance of the diplomatic relation between the US and Nairobi when he cancelled the address.

Neal recalled hosting former President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying their engagements were fulfilling and of great success.

He counselled Johnson to follow in his footsteps.

"I had the privilege of hosting former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, where we spoke about the great opportunities to strengthen relations between our two economies present, and since then, Kenya has only continued to demonstrate its commitment to reaffirming our 60-year partnership.

"With the Biden Administration already rising to the rightful occasion by hosting a state dinner, the Congress must do the same," partly read Neal's statement.

Barbara Lee, another lawmaker from the Democrat party, termed the cancellation as a disrespect to Ruto and the Kenyan people.

"Disgraceful. Rather than strengthening relationships with our allies, once again the Pro-Putin caucus shows its true colours by denying a critical East African ally a chance to address Congress.

"The Kenyan people and President Ruto deserve far more respect," she said.

