RUTO will be a one-term president like it or not as new report reveals disturbing news – Look!

Thursday, May 30, 2024 – President William Ruto may be going home come 2027 unless a miracle happens.
This is after the National Conversation Report 2024 revealed
that most Kenyans have lost hope in Ruto and his government.
Presenting the proposal at the National Prayer Breakfast at
the Safari Park Hotel off Thika Road, Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia said the
conversation was held on Wednesday, May 29, and was attended by over 300
participants.
According to the report, Kenyans were crestfallen by several
issues that have compounded their woes.
"The highlights of the conversation and the comments
from participants include; on the question of whether Kenya is in trouble, the
participants said yes."
"The sources of disgrace and trouble for Kenya include
vices that Kenya has held for decades, such as tribalism, corruption,
inflation, strikes, lack of jobs, poor leadership, the huge gap between the
rich and poor, mismanagement of resources, betrayal of public trust, and failed
promises," the report said.
The conversation was facilitated by Advocate Peter Waiyaki, Justice Daniel Musinga, and Dr. Nelson Makanda.
It was hosted by the National
Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.
However, the participants expressed hope that Kenya can
rebuild by retracing its steps and building a wholesome nation conducive to
all.
The report also stated that citizens must drastically reduce
their participation in corruption and report any cases that cripple the fight
against the vice.
The views of Kenyans enlisted in the report come amid
concerns over the nation's trajectory.
President Ruto, nonetheless has remained optimistic that his
regime will address the issues that have continued to overburden the common
mwananchi.
