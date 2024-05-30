OSCAR SUDI is not that clever; he didn’t write that response – MALALA mocks Kapsaret MP as the war of words continue





Thursday, May 30, 2024 – UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has hit back at Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi as the war of words continues to rock the ruling coalition.

This is in response to Sudi's post on X, which rubbished Malala’s statement that had warned him and other UDA leaders against his recent political conduct.

The MP termed the former Kakamega senator an 'elevated MCA suffering from illusionary superiority''

“Elevated MCA suffering from illusory superiority, thinking he matches Raphael Tuju's caliber,” Sudi stated.

However, in a rebuttal, Malala disclosed that he used to be an MCA and was proud, but maintained that the post on X was not Sudi's handwriting'

"I used to be an MCA and I'm proud of that.

"I saw a tweet from an MP trying to diminish the role of MCAs.

"It was not Oscar Sudi who tweeted that yesterday; I know his handwriting.

"The MP should speak to his social media handlers," Malala stated.

Malala had on Wednesday called out a section of leaders from the party, including Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, his Public Service counterpart Moses Kuria, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba and Sudi, directing them to cease politicking and focus on service delivery.

