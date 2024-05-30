I will be re-elected in 2027 without GACHAGUA’s support – Defiant Governor SAKAJA declares







Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has said he doesn’t need the support of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to be re-elected during the 2027 General Election.

Sakaja, elected on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, was supported by Kikuyus who form the largest tribal grouping in Nairobi.

However, speaking at the Bomas of Kenya during the UDA Delegates Conference, Sakaja said it was not Kikuyus who made him win the election but all Nairobians who believed he was the ideal candidate.

"No one has the right to say I was given this seat. I was elected,” Sakaja said.

The words were aimed at Gachagua who last year said Mt Kenya leaders have a stake in the running of the city county’s affairs since their votes handed the seat to the governor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST