RUTO used GACHAGUA like tissue paper and he has officially dumped him – MONICA JUMA's husband Prof KAGWANJA says as he mocks the DP.





Thursday, May 23, 2024 - President William Ruto’s security advisor Monica Juma‘s husband, Prof. Peter Kagwanja, has confirmed that the Head of state has officially dumped his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and they are currently going on different paths.

Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live on Wednesday Prof. Peter Kagawanja said Ruto is a brilliant political schemer and he appointed Gachagua as his deputy to finish former President Uhuru Kenyatta and since he has finished his job, he is no longer wanted in power.

“The purpose for which he (Gachagua) was appointed is over, we needed to knock off Uhuru Kenyatta, he was the man to do the job, he knocked him down," Kagwanja said.

Kagwanja, who is among the cartels who have benefitted from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, further termed Gachagua as a village politician who will not change even after becoming the second in command.

“It doesn't matter how many times you call a donkey a horse it will always be a donkey, “ Kagwanja said in reference to Gachagua

The Kenyan DAILY POST