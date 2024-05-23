RAILA ODINGA lies to Kenyans that GLADYS WANGA and OPIYO WANDAYI were invited to the U.S. by BIDEN to accompany President RUTO.





Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has lied to Kenyans that his lieutenants who accompanied President William Ruto to the United States were invited by the Joe Biden-led administration and not the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi are among the opposition busybodies who are accompanying Ruto to the US on a trip that will cost Kenyan taxpayers more than Sh 1 billion.

However, the United States has denied funding Ruto's trip and said it is only catering for food, accommodation, and transport within the U.S. for Ruto and the first family.

This means that Wanga and Wandayi used taxpayers' money to travel to the U.S. and Raila Odinga is lying that their presence was sponsored by the Joe Biden administration.

President William Ruto started his historic four-day State visit to the U.S. in Atlanta on Monday, the first by an African leader in 15 years.

The President left Kenya on a leased aircraft provided by RoyalJet, a company based in the United Arab Emirates.

RoyalJet is a partnership between Abu Dhabi Aviation and the Presidential Flight (Abu Dhabi Amiri Flight).

Within RoyalJet’s collection of aircraft, President Ruto was allocated a Boeing Business Jet B737-77W.

Records indicate that a one-way flight from Nairobi to Atlanta costs USD 748,600 (Sh98 million). Since the President is scheduled to fly to Washington, it is expected that it will cost over Sh200 million.

