RAILA ODINGA’s man spotted 'hiding' in Atlanta, Georgia after accompanying RUTO to the U.S. - He is just a sellout like PAULINE NJOROGE





Thursday, May 23, 2024 - A close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was spotted hiding in Atlanta Georgia, and avoiding cameras after accompanying President William Ruto to his five-day tour of the United States.

Ruto began his tour on Tuesday and the penultimate of his visit will be today's meeting with United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Ruto is accompanied by over 200 freeloaders including National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, who is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Wandayi is among a dozen opposition busybodies who are accompanying the President on his useless trip which will cost the Kenyan taxpayers a fortune.

Most of the leaders accompanying the President used taxpayers' money including the hiring of private jet for Sh 200 million.

Instead of using Fokker 70 assigned to the President, Ruto hired Boeing Business Jet B737-77W.

Records indicate that a one-way flight from Nairobi to Atlanta costs USD 748,600 (Sh98 million). Since the President is scheduled to fly to Washington, it is expected that it will cost over Sh200 million.

