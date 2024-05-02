RUTO to make history as he is invited to address a joint session of CONGRESS on his official visit to the United States.





Thursday, May 2, 2024 - The United States Congress has made a formal request to Kenya’s President William Ruto to address it during his planned visit to the White House late this month.

Ruto is expected to tour the House on the Hill on May 23 in an invitation made by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

In a letter dated Tuesday, April 30, House Foreign Affairs Committee Member Gregory Meeks and Committee Chairman Michael McCaul asked United States Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson to have Ruto address a joint session of Congress.

"We are writing to respectfully request that you extend a formal invitation to the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency William Samoei Ruto, to address a joint session of Congress on his official visit to the United States.

President Ruto would be the first Kenyan head of state to address a joint session of Congress and the first African head of state to address Congress since former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, eighteen years ago.

“Such an invitation would underscore the importance of the U.S. - Kenya relationship and send a valuable signal to the people of Africa," read the letter in part.

