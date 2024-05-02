MUDAVADI is useless and lacks ambition – Imagine RUTO was in Secondary School when he was a Cabinet Minister.





Thursday, May 2, 2024 – Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya has lambasted Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, saying he is a clueless man who lacks ambition.

Speaking on Sunday, Natembeya said the Luhya community has been lagging behind because of men like Musalia and Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, whom he claimed lack vision and ambition.

Mudavadi became a Cabinet Minister in the late dictator Daniel Arap Moi's Government when he was 33 years old.

Natembeya said it is a very big shame for Mudavad, who is now 63 years old, to lack the ambition to go forward like Ruto, who is now the President and the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

"There is poverty nationwide. However, within the Luhya community, our poverty is largely attributed to the two long-standing government leaders, each with four decades of tenure.

“When Ruto was in high school, Musalia Mudavadi was a minister in the late former president Daniel Moi's government.

“It's been years and now Ruto, who was in high school, has employed Mudavadi as his cabinet secretary.

“That is our problem and is the reason why we are asking them to step down," Natembeya said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST