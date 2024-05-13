RUTO sidelines GACHAGUA as RAILA ODINGA meets KMPDU officials – Is BABA acting as the DP?





Monday, May 13, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has also been affected by the "Deputy President Curse," which has been affecting all second-in-command positions in the country since independence.

Since gaining independence from Britain in 1963, the "curse" has affected all vice presidents, starting with the late Oginga Odinga, late Daniel Moi, late Mwai Kibaki, late Dr. Josphat Karanja, late Prof. George Saitoti, Kalonzo Musyoka, and William Ruto.

Holders of this office are always humiliated and embarrassed and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has not escaped this curse.

In the last few months, President William Ruto has been sidelining him and giving more attention to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In recent weeks, Raila has been meeting senior dignitaries, including welcoming heads of state to the country. Additionally, on Saturday, he met with officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union.

In a statement on Saturday on his X account, Raila said the KMPDU officials paid him a courtesy call.

He assured that he is standing in solidarity with the union, acknowledging that the return-to-work formula is a goodwill gesture for both the government and KMPDU.

Raila met KMPDU after Ruto hosted them at State House, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST