Full list of winners at the 2024 AMVCA





Monday, May 13, 2024 - The 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held on Saturday and the event recognized some outstanding performances in television, film, and entertainment.

‘Breath of Life’ was the biggest winner of the night, winning in six categories which includes ‘Best Lead Actor’, ‘Best Supporting Actor’, ‘Best Supporting Actress’, ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Sound Design’ and ‘Best Movie’.

Kehinde Bankole won the ‘Best Lead Actress’ category, while Wale Ojo won the ‘Best Lead Actor’ category for their roles in Adire and ‘Breath of Life’ respectively.

Here is full list of winners at the event;

Best Makeup

Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) – WINNER

Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun — The Warrior)

Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Art Direction

Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) – WINNER

Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

Mami Wata (C.J ‘Fiery’ Obasi)

Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Costume Design

Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)

Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)

Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior) – WINNER

Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)

Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life)

Best Writing TV Series

Skinny Girl in Transit Season 7 (Bunmi Ajakaiye, Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi and Abdul Tijani- Ahmed)

Wura Season 2 (Jeffery David Musa, Olumide Kuti & Esther Oyiza Kokori)

Visa on Arrival (Bovi Ugboma)

MTV Shuga Naija (The MTV Staying Alive Foundation)

Volume (Mona Ombogo) – WINNER

Masquerades of Aniedo (Timendu Aghahowa & Motunde Akiode)

Slum King (Donald Tombia, Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi, Fatimah Binta Gimsay & Xavier Ighorodje)

Best Writing in a Movie

Breath of Life (BB Sasore)

Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola) – WINNER

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)

Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)'

A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)

Mami Wata (C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi)

Best Sound Design

Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)

Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

Grey Jones Ossai ( Blood Vessel) – WINNER

Grey Jones Ossai (Breath of Life)

Best Editing

Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo (Over The Bridge)

Holmes Awa (Breath of Life)

Alex Kamau And Victor Obok (Volume)

Dayo Nathaniel (Ogeere — Earth)

Antonio Ribeiro (The Black Book) – WINNER

Nathan Delannoy (Mami Wata)

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Mami Wata (C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi)

Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo) – WINNER

Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)

Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Where The River Divides

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One) – WINNER

Wandongwa

Nakupenda

Itifaki

Best Cinematography

Mami Wata (Lílis Soares)

Blood Vessel (Gideon Chukwu)

Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu) – WINNER

Breath of Life (Ola Cardoso)

Jagun Jagun — The Warrior (Adeoluwa Owu)

Ijogbon — Chaos (Adekunle Nodash Adejuyigbe)

Omen (Joachim Philippe)

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

The Passenger

Nana Akoto

Apo

Irora Iya (Adeniyi Joseph) -WINNER

Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

Best Digital Content

National Treasure — Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)

Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement — Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi) – WINNER

Hello Neighbour — Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina idoko and Jemima Osunde

The Boyfriend — Maryam Apaokagi-Greene

Best Short Film

T’egbon T’aburo

Broken Mask – WINNER

Eighteenth Year

Man and Masquerades

A Place Called Forward

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

What Will People Say

The Irabors’ Forever After

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) – WINNER

Date My Family Zambia

Royal Qlique (Season 2)

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Slum King – WINNER

Half Open Window

Itura

The Passenger

Magic Room

Best Supporting Actress

Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)

Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun — The Warrior)

Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) – WINNER

Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

Tana Adelana (Ijogbon — Chaos)

Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Best Supporting Actor

Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) – WINNER

Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)

Gregory Ojefua (This is Lagos)

Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)

Trailblazer

Chimezie Imo

Industry Merit Award

Esther Idowu Philips AKA Iya Rainbow

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Best Lead Actress

Segilola Ogidan (Over the Bridge)

Lucie Debay (Omen)

Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

Kehinde Bankole (Adire) – WINNER

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Lead Actor

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) – WINNER

Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

Marc Zinga (Omen)

Gideon Okeke (Egun)

David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)

Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun — The Warrior)

Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie

Grown

Her Dark Past – WINNER

Somewhere in Kole

Full Time Husband

The 11th Commandment

Mfumukazi

Best Unscripted Series

Lol Naija (Season 1)

Nightlife In Lasgidi

The Real Housewives Of Lagos (Season 2)

Gh Queens (Season 2) – WINNER

Mutale Mwanza Unscripted (Season 1)

Best Scripted Series

Volume

Wura (Season 2)

Slum King

Itura – WINNER

Chronicles

Best Director

Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)

Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun — The Warrior)

BB Sasore (Breath of Life) – WINNER

Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)

C.J. Fiery Obasi (Mami Wata)

Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)

Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)

Best Movie

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Breath of Life – WINNER

Over The Bridge

Blood Vessel

A Tribe Called Judah

The Black Book

Mami Wata