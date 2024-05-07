RUTO pumps a whopping Sh100 million into UHURU’s legacy project despite earlier scandal





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 – President William Ruto has pumped Ksh100 million to the Galana Kulalu Irrigation Development Project which was launched by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2014.

The multi-billion project has been allocated millions almost every financial year since 2014 despite very little coming from it.

The irrigation project had aimed to bring up to one million acres under irrigation.

At a total cost of Ksh7.9 billion, the project was part of the country’s Vision 2030 and a roadmap towards attaining food security.

In the 2023/24 financial year, Ruto’s administration had allocated the project Ksh244 million.

The Ksh100 million seems to be the last batch of funds allocated to the former president’s legacy project.

The National Treasury did not give any projections of the funds to be allocated in the 2025/26 and 2026/27 financial years.

Apart from the Galana Kulalu irrigation project, the government estimates to spend Ksh12 billion in the State Department for Irrigation for the year ending June 30, 2025.

To promote agricultural productivity, the Treasury has approved a gross expenditure of Ksh690 million for the Bura Irrigation Scheme and Ksh1 billion for Community Based Irrigation Projects.

Other projects expected to benefit include the Mwea, Rwabura, Turkana, and Lower Kuja irrigation systems.

The Gross Expenditure for the Mwea Irrigation Development Project for the 2024/25 financial year has been penned at Ksh789 million while for Rwabura it is Ksh208 million.

On the other hand, the estimates for the Turkana Irrigation Development Project are Ksh120 million and Lower Kuja Irrigation Scheme at Ksh150 million.

The Kenyan DAILY POST