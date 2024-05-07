I must get you out of the slums whether you like it or not – RUTO swears to Kenyans despite opposition

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - President William Ruto is determined to get Kenyans out of the slums despite opposition from some quarters.
Speaking
during the launch of the second Kenya Urban Support Programme (KUSP) yesterday,
Ruto said that he will stop at nothing to get Kenyans out of informal
settlements.
According
to Ruto, over 60 per cent of Kenyans living in urban areas are from informal
settlements.
The
President went on to say that with these people there, climate change continues
to pose many threats against their lives.
"Climate
change will continue to pose mounting challenges to our development and serious
threats to human health and safety, especially in urban areas where 60 per cent
of residents live in informal settlements," Ruto said.
"I
say this 60 per cent with a very heavy heart because informal settlements are
very unhygienic, very indecent livelihoods where Kenyans live and we must do
whatever it takes, using the resources we have," he said.
Ruto
insisted that there are enough resources to ensure the over seven million
Kenyans in informal settlements live decent lives and in decent places.
Ruto
noted that through KUSP they can be able to plan better and organise the
informal settlements into decent places.
"The
resources we have under KUSP will help us do planning, these resources will
help us deal with stormwater, sewage, lighting, titling and organising our
informal settlements and our housing plan will help us have decent homes for
these Kenyans.”
"We
have close to seven million Kenyans living in informal settlements and they
deserve our attention," he added.
Ruto
noted that the ongoing floods due to the abnormally high rainfall have
underscored the urgent need for the issue of housing in informal settlements to
be addressed.
