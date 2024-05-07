JOE BIDEN forces US troops in Haiti to build barracks for Kenyan police officers in a hurry ahead of RUTO’s visit





Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - United States troops are in Haiti building barracks and other facilities ahead of the deployment of Kenyan police officers to the troubled nation.

According to the Caribbean media outlets, the US troops are among the contractors who are in the Caribbean nation to facilitate the stay of about 1,000 troops from Kenya.

On Friday, an aircraft from the US Southern Command landed in Haiti carrying civilian contractors.

These experts are consulting for the Pentagon and mapping out an area where Kenyan police officers will stay during the entirety of their peacekeeping mission.

Building the military base is expected to take 45 days.

An official from the US revealed that the troops from Kenya are expected in Haiti from May 24 at a time when President William Ruto will be in the US.

The official who spoke to the Miami Herald revealed that Ruto and his wife Rachel will be hosted by President Joe Biden and his spouse Jill while marking the 60th anniversary of US-Kenya diplomatic relations.

"The initial deployment will happen sometime around his state visit," the official stated without revealing the exact dates of the deployment.

The official emphasized that the US did not want to send the Kenyan troops to an area where they would not be adequately housed.

This development comes after the transitional council selected the new Prime Minister, Fritz Bélizaire, who takes over Ariel Henry who resigned in March.

Bélizaire has sought outside law enforcement officers to combat the gangs and restore peace in the troubled Caribbean nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST