RUTO and GACHAGUA are still in good terms – Kalenjin leaders dismiss fallout reports between the President and the DP.





Sunday, May 26, 2024 - A group of Kalenjin community leaders has dismissed claims of a rift between President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The leaders said the relationship between the two is intact and that they are focused on service delivery to Kenyans.

Speaking on Friday in Nandi County during the opening of Chepsonoi market, Emurua Dikir MP Johanna Ng’eno, Josses Lelmengit (Emgwen), Marrianne Kitany (Aldai), and Nandi Woman Rep Cynthia Muge, said some politicians were spreading divisive politics to sabotage Ruto’s administration.

Ng’eno said the President and his deputy’s working relationship was firm and that as MPs, they fully backed the agenda to fix the economy.

“We cannot condone propaganda that tends to cause a rift between the President and his deputy from the mission of bringing the country together,” said Ng’eno.

Muge said a conducive political environment is vital for the dispensation of government services and implementation of projects and called on leaders to stop divisive politics.

“We cannot say that we support the Kenya Kwanza administration and are pulling in different directions,” she said.

Kitany urged Gachagua to ignore critics whose motive, she said, is to sow a seed of discord in government for political gain.

“There are people who are keen to taint the government to appear as if there are fighting factions within. But they will not succeed,” she said.

Lelmengit vowed that they will stick to the course to ensure Kenya Kwanza’s bottom-up agenda succeeds.

“This is not the time for politics. We cannot waste time politicking over rumors and baseless narratives,” he said

