RUTO and GACHAGUA are still in good terms – Kalenjin leaders dismiss fallout reports between the President and the DP.

Sunday, May 26, 2024 - A group of Kalenjin community leaders has dismissed claims of a rift between President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.
The leaders said the relationship between the two is intact
and that they are focused on service delivery to Kenyans.
Speaking on Friday in Nandi County during the opening of
Chepsonoi market, Emurua Dikir MP Johanna Ng’eno, Josses Lelmengit (Emgwen),
Marrianne Kitany (Aldai), and Nandi Woman Rep Cynthia Muge, said some politicians
were spreading divisive politics to sabotage Ruto’s administration.
Ng’eno said the President and his deputy’s working
relationship was firm and that as MPs, they fully backed the agenda to fix the
economy.
“We cannot condone propaganda that tends to cause a rift
between the President and his deputy from the mission of bringing the country
together,” said Ng’eno.
Muge said a conducive political environment is vital for the
dispensation of government services and implementation of projects and called
on leaders to stop divisive politics.
“We cannot say that we support the Kenya Kwanza
administration and are pulling in different directions,” she said.
Kitany urged Gachagua to ignore critics whose motive, she
said, is to sow a seed of discord in government for political gain.
“There are people who are keen to taint the government to
appear as if there are fighting factions within. But they will not succeed,”
she said.
Lelmengit vowed that they will stick to the course to ensure
Kenya Kwanza’s bottom-up agenda succeeds.
“This is not the time for politics. We cannot waste
time politicking over rumors and baseless narratives,” he said
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments