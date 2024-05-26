TRUMP gets aggressive after getting booed

Sunday, May 26, 2024 - U.S. Republican Party candidate, Donald Trump got quite agitated after being booed at Libertarian Party's convention.
Trump was at the convention to tell the attendees why they
should nominate him as their candidate. The members kicked against this and
vocalised their objections.
While the party only gets a small fraction of votes, it
could however make all the difference in a close race.
Trump was clearly frustrated, warning the crowd they should
nominate him, but "only do that if you want to win. If you want to lose,
don't do that."
And then he told the members, "Keep getting your 3
percent every 4 years!" That incited the crowd to boo louder.
Trump has been reaching out to groups beyond his base
lately. This past week he hit up the Bronx, which he lost big in 2020.
Nonetheless, he made the pitch he's a better choice for people of colour than Biden.
Watch the video below
Trumps ends his speech after only 30 minutes after he is practically booed off stage pic.twitter.com/oJugTJTHaw— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 26, 2024
