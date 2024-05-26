TRUMP gets aggressive after getting booed







Sunday, May 26, 2024 - U.S. Republican Party candidate, Donald Trump got quite agitated after being booed at Libertarian Party's convention.

Trump was at the convention to tell the attendees why they should nominate him as their candidate. The members kicked against this and vocalised their objections.

While the party only gets a small fraction of votes, it could however make all the difference in a close race.

Trump was clearly frustrated, warning the crowd they should nominate him, but "only do that if you want to win. If you want to lose, don't do that."

And then he told the members, "Keep getting your 3 percent every 4 years!" That incited the crowd to boo louder.

Trump has been reaching out to groups beyond his base lately. This past week he hit up the Bronx, which he lost big in 2020. Nonetheless, he made the pitch he's a better choice for people of colour than Biden.

