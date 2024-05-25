New Scam in town exposed - See how conmen in Nairobi are painting 1 bob coins with yellow cutex and making them look like 10 bob coins (VIDEO).





Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Young men in Nairobi have devised new ways to survive in the city amid the high cost of living.

A young man was filmed painting 1 bob coins with yellow nail polish(cutex) and making them look like 10 bob coins.

He had several 1 bob coins which he was painting using the quitex.

He does it perfectly, making it hard to tell whether the coins are fake.

The fake coins are already in circulation.

Watch the video.

Mimi naishaa 😂😂. Ogopa Nairobi, hivi ndio wanatengeneza coins za 10bob🤣. Watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/22bbVoy1gP — SUPER METRO 🇰🇪 (@marto254_) May 24, 2024

