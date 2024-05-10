Romantic videos of SHEILA WEGESHA and her husband JACK, who brutally murdered her over infidelity - Social media is a lie.





Friday, May 10, 2024 - Sheila Wegesha, an Ohangla fanatic, has passed away after she was brutally murdered by her husband, Jack over cheating allegations.

Jack and Sheila appeared to be a happy couple on social media.

She posted a romantic video dancing to Ohangla with her husband in a nightclub, not knowing that he would one day cut short her precious life.

“To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to love and be loved, that's everything," she captioned the video.

Sheila’s murder has shocked her friends and family members.

Those who know the couple said they were always happy together.

Jack also documented their love on TikTok.

Below are romantic videos of Sheila and her killer husband, Jack.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.