Beautiful SHEILA WEGESHA, who is popular in the Ohangla party scene, stabbed 10 times by her husband over cheating allegations (PHOTOs).





Friday, May 10, 2024 - A woman identified as Sheila Wegesha has tragically passed away after she was stabbed multiple times by her husband, following a domestic dispute.

Sheila was an Ohangla fanatic and her name has been mentioned by popular Ohangla artists in their songs.

It is alleged that her husband killed her after he suspected that she was cheating on him.

Sheila’s friends, among them actress, Sandra Dacha, have taken to social media to mourn after learning about her sudden demise.

“Anyone who knows Sheila Wegesha knows how kind-hearted she was…this gal was so full of life my God! What a sad ending,’’ wrote Sandra.





Those who knew Sheila and her husband claim they appeared to be a perfect couple.

However, their marriage was rocked by cheating allegations behind the scenes.

A sneak peek into her social media pages reveals she was full of life.

She was a fashion enthusiast and a party animal, with Ohangla and Rhumba being her favourite genres of music.

May her soul rest in peace.





































The Kenyan DAILY POST.