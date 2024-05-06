See what US Ambassador MEG WHITMAN told RAILA ODINGA about his AU job bid – No wonder he has run amok on RUTO!





Monday, May 6, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is among high-profile Eastern African leaders who are contesting for the position of African Union Chairperson seat.

Raila Odinga,79, is contesting together with Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahmoud Youssouf, and Somali’s former deputy prime minister and current member of the federal parliament Fawzia Yusuf.

According to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) blogger, Alinur Mohamed, Raila Odinga has already received intelligence about the AU seat from the US ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman.

Immediately after Raila Odinga met Whitman at his Karen home, Jakom immediately started attacking President William Ruto, who promised to back his AU chairperson bid.

Alinur predicted that Whitman told Raila Odinga that his chances of capturing the AU seat were very slim and President William Ruto might be playing him.

“Since Raila Odinga joined politics, he never goes wrong on when to say or do something.

"There is a reason why Raila attacked the Kenya Kwanza government just after hosting the US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

"Raila knows something we don't know, especially on the AU job,” Alinur wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

