REVEALED: Why American film star and billionaire TYLER PERRY snubbed RUTO – This is a big shame to the Kenya Kwanza government









Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - President William Ruto and his team were embarrassed on Tuesday after American film star and billionaire Tyler Perry snubbed them.

Ruto, who was accompanied by a dozen freeloaders and joyriders, had scheduled a meeting with Tyler Perry, the owner of Black Entertainment Television (BET).

However, when they arrived at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta Georgia, they were received by American comedian Steven Harvey with Perry not present.

Sources said Perry avoided meeting Ruto because of integrity issues and to protect the integrity of his studio, his philanthropic activities and BET.

Ruto was accompanied by First Lady Rachel Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Trade CS Rebecca Miano as well as Governors Anne Waiguru, Gladys Wanga and Wavinya Ndeti among other government officials.

“The Tyler Perry Studios tour was an inspiration to put more effort and resources into the creative sector of our economy.

“I am Encouraged by the huge potential for collaboration and partnership with such institutions that could help our young talent to monetise their creativity,” Ruto said after the embarrassing visit.

