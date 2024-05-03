3 notorious motorbike-riding thugs gunned down by undercover cops in South B after a three-week pursuit (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - Undercover cops gunned down three motorbike-riding thugs believed to be behind phone snatching incidents in Nairobi and its environs.

The trio was ambushed by police while snatching phones and other valuable items from those reporting to work at the Industrial area.

According to Makadara sub-county police boss Judy Kola, the suspects have been a thorn in the area, prompting undercover cops to trail them.

The suspects were cornered along Lusaka Road in South B and gunned down.

In the process, a Ceska gun and several rounds of ammunition were recovered.

The police chief said the suspects had on Monday robbed an Indian national of Ksh.12, 000 and a gold chain before disappearing into the Mukuru slums.

Police have since processed the scene and transferred the bodies to the city mortuary.

