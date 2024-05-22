Like father like son: Meet LEONE, the son of former well-known criminal EDWARD SHIMOLI, who was gunned down in Nairobi after robbing 2 victims at gunpoint (PHOTOs).





Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Undercover cops gunned down three motorbike-riding thugs on early Wednesday, who are believed to be behind phone snatching incidents in Nairobi and its environs.

The notorious thugs were ambushed while snatching phones and other valuable items from those reporting to work at the Industrial area.

Leone Shimoli Junior, the son of former well-known criminal Edward Shimoli, was among the thugs shot dead.

Leone has been on the police radar for a long time.

He is believed to be behind a spate of armed robberies in Nairobi.

His late father was at one time among the most wanted criminals in Kenya.

He specialized in bank robberies.

Shimoli escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison three times after his arrest.

Leone followed his father’s footsteps and met his death after being cornered by undercover cops while robbing innocent Kenyans.

He was armed with a Berreta pistol.





