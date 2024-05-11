REVEALED: See the millions of shillings MPs have been bribed with to save Agriculture CS MITHIKA LINTURI

Sunday, May 11, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the amount of money Members of Parliament have been bribed with to save Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi, from impeachment.

A fortnight ago, the National Assembly constituted an 11-member select committee that will look into Linturi’s impeachment motion tabled by Bumula MP, Jack Wamboka.

But in a post on X ( formerly Twitter), Ahmednasir stated that the committee is useless and wasting Kenyans' time since it has been bribed with Sh 5 million each to save Linturi.

“Breaking news....5m × 11=acquittal for Hon CS MITHIKA LINTURI by the Parliamentary select committee. ..that is Kenya for you...a F**KING CHARADE!," Lawyer Ahmednasir wrote

Linturi is facing impeachment over gross violation of the constitution, the sale of fake fertilser to Kenyans, and being involved in a series of corruption scandals in his ministry.

He has dismissed the allegations, saying it is a political witch hunt.

