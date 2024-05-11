Floods are ravaging us because we ignored the late Prof. WANGARI MAATHAI‘s warning on the environment – KURIA says.





Saturday, May 11, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, was among thousands of Kisumu County residents who planted trees at Koguta Forest, Nyakach Sub-county, to commemorate the National Tree Planting Day.

Addressing the press after the exercise on Friday, Kuria said the current flood crisis in the country is the consequence of ignorance of the late environmentalist Wangari Mathai's call to plant trees and protect the environment.

"If we don't protect our environment, it will turn against us. We have already seen the consequences of that.

"All this flooding situation is because we ignored the calls by Wangari Maathai, on protecting our environment and planting trees," Kuria said.

The CS urged the residents it was not too late to correct the situation by planting trees, to avoid the dire effects of climate change in the future.

"This day is important because aside from mourning our fellow Kenyans who have died in floods, we are also mending our path on calls to protecting the environment because I believe it is never too late to do the right thing to avoid kuchapwa na mazingira tena," Kuria added.

President William Ruto declared Friday, May 10, a public holiday for tree planting to honour Kenyans who died in floods across the country.

