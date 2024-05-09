Residents of Thindigua under siege as a notorious thief breaks into 10 houses - CCTV captures him breaking into a house at night (VIDEO).

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - A notorious thief has been targeting houses in Thindigua by scaling walls and gaining entry through balconies or windows.

In a recent spree, he managed to break into 10 houses, even reaching the 6th floor by scaling the walls.

CCTV cameras recently captured him breaking into a house at night.

He gained entry through the kitchen window.

He appeared to be smartly dressed and confident as he conducted the robbery.

Police have been alerted and the video capturing one of the break-ins has been shared with them but public assistance is crucial in identifying and apprehending the culprit.

The case has been reported at the Thindigua police post.

Watch the footage.

Thindigua Under Siege As Infamous Thief Strikes 10 Homes



A notorious thief has been targeting houses in Thindigua by scaling walls and gaining entry through balconies or windows. In a recent spree, he managed to break into 10 houses, even reaching the 6th floor by scaling the… pic.twitter.com/0NGW7pP9Ew — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) May 8, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.