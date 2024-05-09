Detectives are hunting for this beautiful lady - See what she did in Kisii and disappeared! There is a cash reward if you see her (PHOTOs).



Thursday, May 9, 2024 - A lady is being pursued by detectives in connection with theft.

She reportedly stole more than Ksh 800,000 from her employer and disappeared.

The suspect has been working at an Mpesa shop in Kisii for almost two years.

She has switched off her phone and efforts to trace are underway after the matter was reported to the DCI.

A cash reward of not less than Ksh 50,000 will be given to anyone with information that will lead to her arrest.

See her photos below.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.