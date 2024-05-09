Detectives launch a manhunt for JEMIMAH MOGERE, a notorious con woman masquerading as a retired professor from UON and conning teachers seeking vacancies at TSC in Kisii (PHOTOs).

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - A woman has been masquerading as a retired professor from the University of Nairobi and conning teachers seeking employment at the Teachers Service Commission in Kisii.
The cunning con woman, identified as Jemimah Mogere Muturia, approached an elderly man named
Nicholas, who is respected in the village, and convinced him that she could
secure employment for teachers at TSC using her connections.
Nicholas trusted her
and made the announcement in church thinking he was helping the community.
A jobseeker reached
out and sent Ksh 50,000 to Jemimah to facilitate the job placement at TSC.
She disappeared after
receiving the money.
Nicholas was arrested
and forced to return the money to the victim although he didn’t know Jemimah
was running a scam.
The con woman is on the run even as detectives pursue her.
Below are photos of the suspect.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
