Detectives launch a manhunt for JEMIMAH MOGERE, a notorious con woman masquerading as a retired professor from UON and conning teachers seeking vacancies at TSC in Kisii (PHOTOs).





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - A woman has been masquerading as a retired professor from the University of Nairobi and conning teachers seeking employment at the Teachers Service Commission in Kisii.

The cunning con woman, identified as Jemimah Mogere Muturia, approached an elderly man named Nicholas, who is respected in the village, and convinced him that she could secure employment for teachers at TSC using her connections.

Nicholas trusted her and made the announcement in church thinking he was helping the community.

A jobseeker reached out and sent Ksh 50,000 to Jemimah to facilitate the job placement at TSC.

She disappeared after receiving the money.

Nicholas was arrested and forced to return the money to the victim although he didn’t know Jemimah was running a scam.

The con woman is on the run even as detectives pursue her.





Below are photos of the suspect.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.