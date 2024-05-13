Relieve for veteran journalist DORRIS KWEYU after Saudi Government postponed her son’s execution after Kenyan Government intervened - Ksh 150 Million is needed to secure his release.





Monday, May 13, 2024 - Ministry of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei has confirmed that the Kenyan government has been able to negotiate the postponement of the execution of Stephen Munyakho in Saudi Arabia.

Stephen is the son of veteran journalist Dorothy Kweyu.

She has been appealing to raise Ksh150 million to secure the release of the son, by May 15, which is the deadline for the execution.

Munyakho, , who has since been named Abdulkareem, has spent 13 years in different Saudi prisons.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said Saudi authorities agreed to put off Munyakho’s execution pending further negotiations.

“As we devise strategies to bring this matter to a more acceptable conclusion, thereby giving both families the closure they so urgently need and deserve, we shall continue to lean on the warm and solid friendship that we have with our Saudi partners, as well as on the goodwill of all Kenyans,” he added.

The PS affirmed that they will be engaging stakeholders in Nairobi and Riyadh, including religious leaders to chart the way forward.

“I wish to extend gratitude to our teams - both at the Ministry Headquarters and our Mission in Riyadh - for their tireless efforts,” added the PS.

Munyakho was sentenced to death by the sword after being involved in a fight with a colleague in April 2011.

The colleague succumbed to injuries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.