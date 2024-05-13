A young lady proudly flaunts her elderly mzungu husband, who is old enough to be her grandfather if not an ancestor (VIDEO).

Monday, May 13, 2024 - A lady has sparked reactions after she took to social media and posted a romantic video goofing around with her elderly mzungu lover.
The young lady in her early twenties is dating a man old
enough to be her grandfather.
The elderly man looks like he is battling a chronic disease
due to old age.
He also appears very weak.
He was even struggling to lift the spoon as he fed her like
a toddler.
The video has since sparked reactions and subjected the lady
to endless trolls.
Watch the video.
A young lady proudly flaunts her elderly mzungu husband, who is old enough to be her grandfather! pic.twitter.com/iP0JQUcNdD— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) May 13, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments