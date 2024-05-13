A young lady proudly flaunts her elderly mzungu husband, who is old enough to be her grandfather if not an ancestor (VIDEO).





Monday, May 13, 2024 - A lady has sparked reactions after she took to social media and posted a romantic video goofing around with her elderly mzungu lover.

The young lady in her early twenties is dating a man old enough to be her grandfather.

The elderly man looks like he is battling a chronic disease due to old age.

He also appears very weak.

He was even struggling to lift the spoon as he fed her like a toddler.

The video has since sparked reactions and subjected the lady to endless trolls.

Watch the video.

A young lady proudly flaunts her elderly mzungu husband, who is old enough to be her grandfather! pic.twitter.com/iP0JQUcNdD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) May 13, 2024

