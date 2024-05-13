King CHARLES says he lost his sense of taste amid cancer treatment







Monday, May 13, 2024 - King Charles has opened up about losing his sense of taste as he discussed the side effects of cancer treatment.

During a visit to the Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, today, May 13, Charles spoke with a British Army veteran named Aaron Mapplebeck who told the royal family member that he'd lost his sense of taste while undergoing treatment for testicular cancer last year.

During their conversation, King Charles confirmed he too had lost his sense of taste during the course of his treatment, though he didn't share whether the effects were temporary.

King Charles III is receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer and was given permission by his doctors to return to public duties last month.

Ahead of his first major investiture on Tuesday, May 14, since his cancer diagnosis, the King officially handed over the role of colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William today, May 13.

The monarch and the heir-to-the-throne were pictured smiling while chatting together during a visit to the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop on Monday, May 13.

It came as Kensington Palace posted two photos of the Prince of Wales when he was an Apache pilot.

"Time flies! Looking back at the last two visits to @ArmyAirCorps in 1999 and 2008 ahead of today's handover at Middle Wallop," the post on X said.

The Army Air Corps is the Duke of Sussex's old unit, in which he served as an Apache helicopter commander and co-pilot gunner during his second tour to Afghanistan in 2012.

The decision to hand the role to William was seen as a blow to Harry when it was announced last year.

The King admitted the handover was "tinged with great sadness" - but hoped the Army Air Corps would continue to go from "strength to strength".

He said: "Let me just say what a great joy it is to be with you even briefly on this occasion but also it is tinged with great sadness after 32 years of knowing you all, admiring your many activities and achievements through the time that I've been lucky enough to be colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps.

"I do hope you'll go from strength to strength in the future with the Prince of Wales as your new colonel-in-chief.

"The great thing is he's a very good pilot indeed - so that's encouraging."

The King also unveiled a plaque commemorating an Apache AH Mk1 going on display, the first of its kind to be installed at a UK museum.