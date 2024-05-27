Relatives refuse to give their kin a dignified send off after he took his own life - See how he was buried (VIDEO).





Monday, May 27, 2024 - A man who took his own life after succumbing to depression was buried in an inhumane manner by his relatives.

In the video shared on X by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the deceased’s relatives and friends are seen removing the casket from the car and throwing it into the grave.

There were no tributes to celebrate the life of the deceased at the burial ceremony.

His body was buried immediately after being ferried from the mortuary in a pickup.

Some of the mourners were even drunk during the burial.

The video sparked reactions among X users, with most people saying that the deceased deserved a decent send-off.

“I think he should have been given a decent send-off, there is a reason he committed suicide, before he committed suicide he had friends and relatives whom he at some point must have positively impacted their lives, either by sympathizing, empathizing, or even assisted them financially,’’ an X user wrote.

“In Kikuyu, we give respect to the dead cos they are reborn again in our children.

"We accord the dead (ngomi) the respect they deserve,” another user wrote.

“They were clearly not there for him, most people suffer silently but when they decide to end their fates, we judge them,” wrote another user.



Watch the video.

Apparently he committed suicide and as a result his relatives refused to give him a dignified send off pic.twitter.com/8HWySUxAxa — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 25, 2024

