Relatives refuse to give their kin a dignified send off after he took his own life - See how he was buried (VIDEO).

Monday, May 27, 2024 - A man who took his own life after succumbing to depression was buried in an inhumane manner by his relatives.
In the video shared on X by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the deceased’s relatives and
friends are seen removing the casket from the car and throwing it into the
grave.
There were no tributes
to celebrate the life of the deceased at the burial ceremony.
His body was buried
immediately after being ferried from the mortuary in a pickup.
Some of the mourners
were even drunk during the burial.
The video sparked
reactions among X users, with most people saying that the deceased deserved a
decent send-off.
“I think he should have been given a decent
send-off, there is a reason he committed suicide, before he committed suicide he
had friends and relatives whom he at some point must have positively impacted
their lives, either by sympathizing, empathizing, or even assisted them
financially,’’ an X
user wrote.
“In Kikuyu, we give respect to the dead cos they are reborn again in our children.
"We accord the dead (ngomi) the respect they
deserve,” another
user wrote.
“They were clearly not there for him, most people suffer silently but
when they decide to end their fates, we judge them,” wrote another user.
Watch the video.
Apparently he committed suicide and as a result his relatives refused to give him a dignified send off pic.twitter.com/8HWySUxAxa— Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 25, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments