Watch the moment a PCEA church elder collapsed and died of heart attack on the podium while addressing church members (VIDEO).





Monday, May 27, 2024 - An elder at PCEA Membley church collapsed and died after suffering a heart attack during a church service.

In the video, the elderly man is seen addressing church members before his voice starts fizzling out.

He then collapses, leaving the church members who were listening to him in shock.

His fellow church elders rushed to his rescue and took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is not clear whether the man had an underlying health condition.

Watch the video.

The shocking moment a PCEA church elder collapsed and died of a heart attack on the podium while addressing church members (VIDEO). pic.twitter.com/hV5K0KbwzU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 27, 2024

