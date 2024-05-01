Reject poor men. They are going to be your downfall - LADY advises women





Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - A lady called Mimee Ilo has advised women to avoid poor men.

She stated while reacting to the story of an unemployed man who asked his wife to resign from her banking job because she cooked rice instead of the soup he was craving for.

“One of the many disadvantages of being with a poor man, they are going to be your downfall, a poor woman would take care of the home, kids and cook, but a poor man would abuse you, refuse to cook, just be a lazy bum at home waiting for you to cook, reject poor men today,” she wrote.