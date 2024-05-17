Reactions as all female teachers at Kathiani Mutio School in Ukambani cry like toddlers after the headmaster was transferred (VIDEO).





Friday, May 17, 2024 - Female teachers at Kathiani Mutito School located in Ukambani were overwhelmed with emotions after the headmaster was transferred.

A trending video shows the teachers crying as they bid goodbye to the headmaster.

Some of them wailed uncontrollably as the headmaster hugged them to signal the end of his tenure at the school.

He has reportedly served at the school for decades and formed a special bond with the teachers.

The video has sparked reactions on X.

An X user wrote, “Wait is this a school or one of those indoctrinated religions?

"And where are the male teachers?

"Where're the students? I expect students to wail the loudest for losing a good teacher,’’.

“Headmaster is too handsome, but honestly it seems he treated them very kindly,’’ another user wrote.

Watch the video.

🤔Headmaster transfered and all female teachers in Kathiani Mutio School are crying😆



🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/cYixEZEOp3 — maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) May 17, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.