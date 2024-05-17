JALANG’O reveals how it's 'boring' to be in the company of RUTO – Says it is fun to accompany RAILA ODINGA





Friday, May 17, 2024 - Lang'ata Member of Parliament Phelix Adiwour alias Jalang'o has revealed fascinating insights into his association with President William Ruto and veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

In an interview with Radio Jambo, Jalango, who has of late been working with Ruto despite being elected on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, revealed intriguing details of his association with Ruto.

Jalang'o disclosed that William Ruto is a devout Christian, emphasizing the President's commitment to prioritizing God in all aspects of his life.

" He also loves tea. When you sit with him in the evening, especially when we travel outside the county, for instance, at Kisumu State House, he has a bonfire set up, and all we do is drink tea," Jalang'o said.

On his association with Raila Odinga, Jalango described Baba as an exceptionally nice individual, highlighting his incomprehensible levels of humility.

" He's a very forgiving person and doesn't harbour any grudges against others. After work, Baba and I have lots of fun," he said.

Jalang'o affirmed that being in Raila's company is a highly enjoyable experience, emphasizing the consistent enjoyment he finds in his presence.

