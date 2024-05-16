Rapper ILLBLISS and wife, MUNACHISO, celebrate 15th wedding anniversary







Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Rapper Illbliss and his wife, Munachiso, who got married in 2009, are celebrating their 15th wedding Anniversary, today, May 16, 2024.

Illbliss whose real name is Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor took to Instagram to share a series of lovely photos of himself and his wife posing together with the caption:

‘’15 YEARS ago, I said "I Do" to my Queen.

Happy15th Anniversary to the chic who stole my heart and has kept it absolutely safe for 15 Years (20 if we add the years we dated)

To my soul mate... my best friend and the LOVE of my Life. 15 years with you have been the most magical journey. My FOREVER crush, My constant source of strength and inspiration. I Love You Forever, to the Moon, the planets x Back.

15 years ago we started writing our lovestory, a tale I want to keep telling for a Lifetime .Grateful for the beautiful life we've Built together....''