Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Burna Boy has said that he doesn't want to have kids now because at the time, he can't give out the love he got from his parents.
Addressing his fans during a live session, Burna Boy further
revealed that his current “operation” won’t allow him have time for his kids as
much as he would like to.
He added that he would start having kids when he’s more
settled and can be there for them everyday.
Burna also said that even if he can’t have kids, science has
made it easy to do so.
I don’t want to have kids now because I can’t give out the love I got from my parents now - BURNA BOY pic.twitter.com/jPYd48ljvb— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) May 17, 2024
0 Comments