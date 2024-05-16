I don’t want to have kids now because I can’t give out the love I got from my parents now - BURNA BOY







Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Burna Boy has said that he doesn't want to have kids now because at the time, he can't give out the love he got from his parents.

Addressing his fans during a live session, Burna Boy further revealed that his current “operation” won’t allow him have time for his kids as much as he would like to.

He added that he would start having kids when he’s more settled and can be there for them everyday.

Burna also said that even if he can’t have kids, science has made it easy to do so.