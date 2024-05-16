Man saved from oncoming train after falling onto subway tracks during seizure (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Dramatic footage captured the heart-pounding moment two NYPD officers raced through a Bronx subway station to rescue a man who had fallen onto the tracks during a medical emergency.

The man was reportedly suffering from a seizure when he fell during rush hour and landed inches away from the deadly third rail as a train was rapidly approaching.

Police officers from the 47th Precinct rushed into the station just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 to rescue the man.

One of the officers gained access to the platform thanks to a passenger who opened the emergency exit gate for him, while the other was forced to hop the turnstile.”

Despite the imminent dangers, @NYPD47Pct officers sprang into action & without hesitation pulled him off the tracks,” the NYPD said.

“Come on, come on, come on,” one officer shouts as they grab the man and pull him up off the tracks with the help of several bystanders on the platform.

The officers follow suit and attempt to escape the tracks, with one leaping back up on the platform with ease as the other heroic officer struggles to escape from danger. Thankfully, the kind officer escapes the tracks before the train gets there.





The officers proceeded to tend to the ailing man who was now lying on his side on the platform.

Following the ordeal, the officers received praise from several people at the station.

“You saved a life,” one man said.

“They both risked their lives jumping into the tracks to save his life,” a woman sitting outside on a bench near an ambulance added. “Y’all did a good job. Really, really good job.”

It was unclear of the condition of the man who fell. No other injuries were reported.

Watch the video below.